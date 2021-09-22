DICKSON, TN (WSMV) - I-40 westbound at exit 181 was closed while officials worked to clean up a crash involving two unoccupied Tennessee Highway Patrol vehicles and a Dickson County Sheriff's department vehicle Wednesday morning.
Information was limited this morning, but Dickson County Sheriff's Office shared in a Facebook post that one of their deputies was in their patrol vehicle at the time of the crash and received minor injuries. Deputy Nolan Mamori was treated and released from an area hospital.
According to the post, a Chevy pickup truck pulling a trailer failed to slow down and move into another lane and struck the deputy vehicle, two THP vehicles and a tractor-trailer. The two troopers were not injured.
Terry G. Shurtileff, 70, of Waynesboro, PA, was issued a citation for violation of the Due Care law.
A similar situation happened just a week ago when THP and Dickson County Sheriff's deputies were on the interstate and a vehicle struck two of the sheriff's office vehicles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.