A mother credits a Rutherford County deputy for saving her and her newborn baby's life.
They now share a special bond.
Weighing only 3 lbs and 11 oz, Baby Terrell or TJ is in the neonatal intensive care unit.
When he gets to go home, it won't be his first time.
"I can't believe it's happening right now. I'm in shock," Samone Richardson, his mother said.
Richardson remembered feeling pain at her Murfreesboro home on Saturday. While on the phone with her husband, her water broke.
She then called 911. Dispatchers sent Deputy Brittany Manning to help.
She thought she would be helping Richardson breathe through the contractions while waiting for paramedics.
"That is the complete opposite of what happened," Deputy Brittany Manning with the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office said.
Running through the front yard while putting gloves on, Deputy Manning opened the door to see Richardson lying on the floor.
There wasn't time to wait for anyone else.
The suitcases prepared for the hospital wouldn't be needed.
"At that point, she said that she had to push and she started pointing," Deputy Manning said.
Moments later, the baby was born nearly two months early. Deputy Manning helped unwrap the umbilical cord wrapped around his neck.
"I'm very thankful. She saved me and my baby's life because she was right there right on time. I call that my just in time moment," Richardson said.
Paramedics took Richardson and the baby to the hospital.
What started as a normal day on the job will forever stay with Manning and the team of dispatchers, paramedics, and firefighters who helped.
"This is the last thing I thought I would be doing when I came on duty Saturday, but at that point, mom needed me. I was the only one there and you do what you need to do at the time you need it," Deputy Manning said.
Since that day, Richardson talks to Deputy Manning almost every day.
"She has a bond with my son because it was her first delivery. Just like it was my first home birth, it was her first time seeing a baby being born," Richardson said.
Until the baby comes home, she'll continue looking at his picture every night and wearing her hospital bracelet.
"Every time I think about it, I just end up crying because I'm just so happy and thankful at the same time," Richardson said.
Richardson said the baby is doing well and making progress.
She hopes to have him home in a few weeks.
