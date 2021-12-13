KINGSTON SPRINGS, TN (WSMV) – A car is not the place you want to be when a tornado blows through, but that's exactly where two Cheatham County deputies were Saturday morning. Watch as deputy Randall Smith and Joseph Wehrer try to make their way across a bridge on Highway 70 in Kingston springs with the road barely visible and inside the cruiser.
The two survived unscathed, but their harrowing morning was far from over. You can see tree after tree blocking their path as they desperately try to get to a crucial call.
“We've got a woman pinned under a trailer,” you can hear from their radio.
News4 Photojournalist Thomas Davis had his own brush with the storm live on our air. Watch as his car gets pushed into a bank parking lot. Thomas managed to take cover under the drive thru awning eventually. Thomas makes his way to that scene where that woman was being rescued. Kingston Springs fire Captain Roger Parker was there.
“She was just calm the whole time as calm as she could be,” Captain Parker said.
He says it took 20 minutes to get the woman out. She was rushed to Vanderbilt in critical condition.
“She was very thankful and just kept apologizing and we said, ‘ma’am there’s nothing to apologize about’,” Captain Parker said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.