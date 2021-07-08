LITTLE GOOSE CREEK, TN (WSMV) - Deputies spotted a bird known for living in Florida was spotted in Trousdale County on Thursday.
A Roseate Spoonbill was seen on the northbound side of Highway 141 in Little Goose Creek.
Trousdale County Sheriff's Department deputies photographed the bird, and Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officials confirmed it was a Roseate Spoonbill that is native to Florida everglades.
Trousdale County Sheriff's Department said it is "unknown why this bird is so far north, maybe Tropical Storm Elsa."
