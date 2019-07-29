CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY (WSMV) - Officials have identified the three people killed in a car wreck on Pennyrile Parkway Friday morning.
Christian County Sheriff’s Deputies told WKDZ Radio that 72-year-old Golden Euler of Evansville, Indiana was traveling south on Pennyrile Parkway when she hit the back wheels of a tractor-trailer driven by 58-year-old Bernard Jackson of Indiana.
Euler’s car then ran off the road and overturned four times before coming to rest in the road.
Sheriff's Deputies say 38-year-old Jose Gabiel Felipe of Hopkinsville was also traveling south on Pennyrile Parkway and hit Euler’s vehicle.
All three of Euler’s passengers were killed in the crash. They have been identified as 76-year old Douglas Euler, 46-year old Kimberly Haley, and 25-year-old Jennifer Hoffman, all from Evansville.
Felipe and Euler were taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries.
