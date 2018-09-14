PICKETT COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Deputies found a meth lab and more than a dozen hand grenades inside a home in in Pickett County this week.
The Pickett County Sheriff's Office responded to the home in the Taylor Crossroads community on Wednesday after receiving complaints about drug activity.
When the deputies arrived at the home, the residents allowed them to come inside.
One of the deputies immediately arrested one of the residents after finding the meth lab.
The deputies arrested a second suspect after finding the person hiding inside a wall in a bedroom.
Officers also found a container with 18 hand grenades inside. The Tennessee Highway Patrol Special Operations team responded and destroyed the devices at a safe location.
The Pickett County Sheriff's Office said the investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending.
The Livingston Police Department, District Attorney General Bryant Dunaway and Assistant District Attorney Owen Burnett also assisted with the case.
