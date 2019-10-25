LYLES, TN (WSMV) -- A man admitted to Hickman County Sheriff Deputies that he helped another dispose of Carolyn Pope's body after she died of a possible overdose.
An affidavit filed by Hickman County Sheriff's investigators details how Mitchell D. Hinderliter, of Lyles, assisted Christopher Scott Mitchell dispose of Carolyn Pope's body, after she died of an apparent overdose.
Pope had been last seen by others at 7787 Tidwell Lane in Lyles, in the company of Christopher Scott Hall. Investigators say they found Carolyn Pope's vehicle at Hall's residence, missing two wheels, the radio, and speakers.
Her vehicle also had what was suspected to be blood in the back seat. The vehicle was sent to the TBI lab in Nashville for testing.
Through a series of interviews with Hall and Hinderliter, it became evident to Sheriff's investigators that the two were providing false or misleading information.
Through the course of these interviews, information came to light that led to warrants for the arrest of Hinderliter on unrelated charges. After being read his Miranda rights, he waived those rights and agreed to speak with investigators.
Sheriff's investigators had been told by others during previous interviews in their search for Pope that she was addicted to heroin. They were also told she was unable to inject herself with the drug, and would ask others to inject her.
The morning of October 12, Hinderliter was contacted by Hall, saying Pope may have overdosed on drugs. When Hnderliter arrived at Hall's residence, he saw her body in the back seat of her car, covered in a blanket. It was obvious to him she had died.
Investigators continued to interview Hinderliter for an unspecified number of hours, repeatedly asking him to tell them where they took the body. He eventually agreed, and led them to the location.
Hinderliter said he was asked by Hall to drive Pope's vehicle, since it was a standard shift transmission. The two drove her body to an isolated spot off Lyles Lane, near Wrigley Road in Lyles, and to an old dirt trail near power lines.
Hinderliter told investigators he had camped there in the past, and since it had long been used for illegally dumping household garbage, he chose that location to dump the body. Hinderliter also told investigators he remained in the vehicle as hall removed the body.
He led investigators to the location Pope's body, and they reported it was covered in sheets and plastic wrap, with tree branches used to hide her.
The investigators were able to confirm the body belonged to Pope, and called in TBI investigators to process the crime scene, and transport her body to the Medical Examiner's Office for autopsy.
Both Hinderliter and Hall remain in custody, both charged with Abuse of a Corpse, Tampering with Evidence, and Making False Reports.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.