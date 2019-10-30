CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office has arrested a 22-year-old murder suspect with 26 total outstanding charges.
The Sheriff's Office says deputies in the Warrant's Division found Eric Tyreese Davis, Jr. on Arthur's Court on Tuesday and tried to execute a traffic stop. Davis did not stop and fled at a high rate of speed. He then stopped his car at the intersection of Needmore Road and Bell Road and ran away. Deputies apprehended him after a short foot pursuit.
At the scene, deputies also found cocaine, crack cocaine, heroin, marijuana, scales, wrapping paper and several unknown powder and rock substances.
Since January 2016, Davis has been arrested multiple times. He was charged with attempted murder earlier this year and was bonded out, only to be arrested again in early October 2019 for reckless endangerment. He bonded out again, but failed to make a court appearance. His bonds were then revoked and a bench warrant was issued for his arrest.
Davis is currently awaiting trial or disposition on 26 charges. They are:
- First Degree Murder – Attempted
- Aggravated Assault – Use or Display of Deadly Weapon
- Aggravated Assault – On an Officer
- Assault – Bodily Injury x 2
- Reckless Endangerment x 3
- Theft of Property
- Felony Evading Arrest
- Evading Arrest x 2
- Possession for Resale Schedule II x 3
- Possession for Resale Schedule I
- Simple Possession/Casual Exchange x 3
- Possession of Unlawful Drug Paraphernalia
- Leaving the Scene of an Accident
- Drivers Failure to Exercise Due Care
- Driving While License Revoked
- Driving on Suspended License
- Financial Responsibility Law
- Speeding
Davis is currently being held without bond.
“As you can see by his extensive list of charges, this thug does not need to be freely roaming our streets,” said Sheriff John Fuson. “Although my deputy received a couple of minor injuries during the course of the pursuit and apprehension, I’m thankful it ended with this thug in custody.”
