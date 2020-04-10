Tyson to sell a plant-based protein
Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg/Getty

GOODLETTSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Health Department is investigating a possible cluster of COVID-19 cases at the Tyson Plant in Goodlettsville. 

A spokesperson for the Department of Health told News4 the department has been working with Tyson for the last few days. 

No additional information was released. 

The full statement from the Department of Health says:

We are investigating a possible cluster of COVID 19 cases at the Tyson Plant in Goodlettsville and have been working with Tyson for the last few days.  Due to HIPAA I cannot provide additional details. 

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates. 

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Tags

Locations

WSMV Digital Content Producer

A New York City native and a graduate of the Mizzou School of Journalism, Ethan joined the WSMV Digital Team in June 2019. Send him story ideas, food recommendations and sports topics to Ethan.Illers@wsmv.com and follow him on Twiiter @EthanIllers_TV!

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.