GOODLETTSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Health Department is investigating a possible cluster of COVID-19 cases at the Tyson Plant in Goodlettsville.
A spokesperson for the Department of Health told News4 the department has been working with Tyson for the last few days.
No additional information was released.
The full statement from the Department of Health says:
We are investigating a possible cluster of COVID 19 cases at the Tyson Plant in Goodlettsville and have been working with Tyson for the last few days. Due to HIPAA I cannot provide additional details.
This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.
