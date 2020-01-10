NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- The Tennessee Comptroller's office released a performance audit today of the state Department of Corrections, indicating several areas requiring improvements.
The audit reviewed a complete top-to-bottom staffing, performance, policy, and records-keeping assessment.
Findings in three different areas of focus in the audit noted that TDOC hasn't properly tracked data on incidents inside facilities, including deaths, in a valid, reliable manner.
In a finding that raises the question of possible unknown past incidents at facilities, the audit noted that TDOC should ensure that staff follow policies and procedures regarding the investigation of sexual abuse and harassment allegations.
Staffing of facilities by both TDOC and contract prison operator CoreCivic was noted, highlighting the continued need of adequate staffing for safety and security.
One point noted that “CoreCivic must…continue making progress on the accuracy of its monthly staffing reports,” leading one to conclude that one or more staffing reports had been incorrect.
TDOC didn’t ensure their medical and mental health contractors met required staffing levels and must be able to demonstrate that inmates are receiving sufficient medical and mental health services.
TDOC’s probation and parole has improved monitoring of individuals on probation or release, but the audit noted it is still inadequate. Another inadequacy is the current storage platform of offender data, referred to as an “outdated information management system”.
TDOC and CoreCivic management did not ensure staffs complied with public records regulations. The audit stated that due to this lack of compliance, records and potential evidence is lost.
The attached summary of findings is a page and one half, and the full audit report consists of 234 pages, available here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.