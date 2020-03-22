NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The Tennessee Department of Human Services has announced they will be moving to in person services by appointment only.
This change will take place beginning on Monday, March 23.
Local offices will have employees available to respond to questions or applications via telephone.
Customers can find the number to their local office by going online here.
The changes will remain in effect indefinitely for offices in each Tennessee county until the COVID-19 state of emergency is reduced.
No issuance of benefits of benefits will be impacted as a result of these office closures.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.