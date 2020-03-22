Dept. of Human Services

 tn.gov

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The Tennessee Department of Human Services has announced they will be moving to in person services by appointment only.

This change will take place beginning on Monday, March 23.

Local offices will have employees available to respond to questions or applications via telephone.

Customers can find the number to their local office by going online here.

The changes will remain in effect indefinitely for offices in each Tennessee county until the COVID-19 state of emergency is reduced.

No issuance of benefits of benefits will be impacted as a result of these office closures. 

Content Producer

Blake was born and raised in Central Ohio where he began working in TV broadcast in 2011 before moving into morning radio. Blake joined the WSMV team in October 2019. Any news stories and ideas can be sent directly to blake.summers@wsmv.com

(0) comments

