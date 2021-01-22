NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Department of Health has updated its COVID-19 vaccination plan.
The plan will now include homes with medically fragile children in Phase 1C. Health officials said by including their parents, caregivers, and other household residents, will "help protect these children, as at this time no COVID-19 vaccine has been approved for use in children under age 16."
Also in Phase 1C are people age 16 and older who have medical conditions that put them at high risk of severe illness and death from COVID-19.
Correctional officers and jailers in the state have been moved to Phase 1A.
“On the surface people who work with inmates in the county jail for example, you don’t necessarily think about them as first responders in law enforcement,” Tennessee Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey said. “But then when you really dig into what they are doing on a day to day basis as well as what we have seen in data as far as transmission —should have been in an earlier phase.”
To see the state COVID-19 Vaccination Reporting dashboard, click here.
State health officials said the progress of vaccinating is going well, compared to other parts of the country. They’ve been vaccinating for about a month and so far, roughly almost half a million Tennesseans have the vaccine. The Tennessee Department of Health said the supply of COVID-19 vaccines remains limited, and it varies county by county.
"Tennessee counties may progress through COVID-19 vaccination phases at different times depending on supplies of vaccines," the Tennessee Department of Health said in a release on Friday.
To find out if you are eligible for the vaccine and register for an appointment, click here.
