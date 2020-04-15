NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Department of Education and the Tennessee STEM Innovation Network (TSIN) released on Wednesday a STE(A)M Resource Hub for educators and families to use with students during COVID-19 related school closures.
The STE(A)M Resource Hub includes three weekly challenges around design activities, critical thinking, and career exploration that can all be done in the home. The challenges, created in partnership with TSIN educators from across the state, are ideal for students grades 3-12, but younger students can also participate with parental assistance. The STE(A)M Resource Hub also includes a portal for parents or educators to ask questions and receive additional support.
“Our school buildings may be closed, but the STE(A)M Resource Hub is another great example that learning can and will continue,” said Commissioner Penny Schwinn in a news release. “I am thrilled the department is partnering with TSIN to provide these resources to help students keep learning, dreaming, and exploring during this time. Again and again, Tennesseans are proving we will come together to give our kids opportunities - despite challenging circumstances.”
“The Tennessee STEM Innovation Network is committed to continuing the important work of our STEM programs and partnerships, especially during this unique and challenging time. This crisis further highlights the critical nature of STEM education,” said Brandi Stroecker Director of Tennessee STEM Innovation Network said in a news release. “Guiding students to be empathic listeners, inquisitive questioners, and innovative problem solvers prepares them to solve the pressing issues of tomorrow and to serve as the leaders of their generation. We are excited to partner with the Tennessee Department of Education to provide families with strong online STE(A)M resources to help children continue to experience new learning at home while promoting the importance of failing forward and developing a growth mindset.”
The three weekly challenges enable students to keep building their STE(A)M skills while learning from home. Each challenge comes with a step-by-step directions for the activity, as well as additional resources to continue exploring the topic. Families and educators are encouraged to use the corresponding hashtags to share their work on social media:
- #MakerMonday: Resources focus on design activities for students using common objects found around the home to solve real-world challenges.
- #WonderWednesday: Resources include researching and responding to essay prompts, examining data and drawing conclusions, and/or designing an experiment to answer a question.
- #FutureFriday: Virtual resources for students to explore STEM careers. Students will experience virtual tours of STEM workplaces, video interviews of Tennesseans in interesting STEM careers, and explore the world of work.
The STE(A)M Resource Hub is one more learning resource the department is providing to families and educators during school building closures—including free access for all families to early education platform ReadyRosie, daily instruction content available on Tennessee’s PBS stations, along with other guidance documents and resources developed specifically for district and school leaders available on the Tennessee Department of Education’s coronavirus webpage.
