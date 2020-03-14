Pentagon halts domestic travel for military due to coronavirus

The Pentagon announced that members of the armed services, Defense Department civilian employees and their family members who are living on or serving at military properties can no longer travel domestically to curtail the spread of the coronavirus.

 Staff/AFP/Getty Images

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSMV) - Friday, the Deputy Secretary of Defense David L. Norquist approved new travel restrictions put in place for service members, DoD civilians, and their families assigned to DoD installations, facilities and surrounding areas within the United States and its territories. 

This restriction is planned to halt all domestic travel, including Permanent Change of Station, Temporary Duty. This will also pause civilian hiring at DoD installations and components for persons who do not reside within the hiring entity's local commuting area.

Similar to other travel guidance regarding COVID-19, travel exceptions may be granted for compelling cases where the travel is mission-essential, for humanitarian reasons, or warranted due to extreme hardship.

Approval authority for these exceptions belongs to the Combatant Commander, the Service Secretaries, the Chief Management Officer, or the Director of the Joint Staff, but may be delegated.

The Department will continue to issue additional guidance with regard to the COVID-19 as conditions warrant.

