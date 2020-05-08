Asian giant hornet

The Asian giant hornet, a 2-inch menace that feasts on honeybees, has invaded Washington state. It might've migrated from Canada, where a colony was discovered nesting in the ground.

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — While there has been no evidence of the Asian Giant Hornets in Tennessee, agriculture officials are continuing to monitor the insect.

The Asian Giant Hornets has been spotted in Washington state and the 2-inch insect is known as an enemy to the honeybees. The Tennessee Department of Agriculture said they are working with beekeepers and residents to identify any sightings of the hornet.

Employees with the Tennessee Department of Agriculture will set out traps for the Asian Giant Hornets on July 1. Those traps will be put primarily in Middle Tennessee where most nurseries are located, the Tennessee Department of Agriculture said. 

"Invasive pests could be transported in wood, shipping containers or soil. Traps collect invasive pests and will be used to monitor for any presence of AGH," the Tennessee Department of Agriculture said in a statement on Friday. 

The Tennessee Department of Agriculture said their employees are always monitoring for invasive species all year round.

Agriculture officials said the Asian Giant Hornets will not attack people unless they feel threatened.

“The hornets are known to attack and kill other bees in the late summer when developing males and future queens need extra protein to complete their life cycle. They do not attack and kill bees at other times,” the Tennessee Department of Agriculture said in a statement on Thursday.

Anyone who gets a photo of the Asian Giant Hornets, is asked to email those pictures to tn.agriculture@tn.gov.

 

