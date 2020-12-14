NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - 2020 has kicked things into overdrive for dentist Linda Bridges.
"We’ve had a lot more cases of fractured teeth grinding, clenching, popping crowns, breaking crowns, breaking implant crowns, jaw pain and joint pain,” she said. “I haven’t seen it this bad in my entire career.”
Bridges and other dentists are pointing the finger at the pandemic.
The American Dental Association says they've seen a 59 percent increase in teeth grinding, a 55 percent increase in broken teeth and a 25 percent increase in cavities so far this year.
“I see between one to four patients a day who have cracked, broken or fractured teeth. I’ve never seen anything like it," she said.
Dr. Bridges says stress is the culprit and doesn't expect it to go away anytime soon.
I tell my patients to focus on their teeth for 24 hours and a lot of patients say ‘I found what I’m doing, it's when I’m driving or on the computer,’” Bridges said. “A lot of people do it front of the computer. Suck on a sugar free mint, use a lollipop, a sugar-free lollipop, because that goes between your teeth."
Dr. Bridges says you can also prevent some of these things through facial exercise or by wearing a guard while you sleep.
