NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – You may see a surcharge the next time that you head to the dentist’s office and it’s due to the on-going COVID19 pandemic.
Dentists have had to shell out more money for Personal Protective Equipment since the pandemic. Now, some dentists are passing on the added expense to their patients
“It’s not surprising that dentists are having to pass on some of those costs,” Robyn Householder, of the Better Business Bureau, said.
Householder said so far, her agency hasn’t officially gotten any complaints, but she added dentists have to be upfront about added fees.
“Be transparent about what those additional costs are for and in advance make sure they are reasonable the worst thing we want to have is a price gouging situation,” Householder said. “But, dentists are doing this because they are making a good faith effort.”
News 4 reached out to the Tennessee Dental Association and they confirmed transparency is important and released a statement to News4.
The cost of personal protective equipment has increased considerably, resulting in some dentists charging an extra fee to cover the increased expense.
The American Dental Association strongly encourage dental offices to disclose any additional fees up front to patients and to document the charges in patient records.
The American Dental Association is also urging insurance companies to adjust the maximum fees to cover any increased costs for PPE equipment.
