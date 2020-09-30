FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Out of the kindness of their hearts, the team of oral surgeons at Southern Oral And Facial Surgery in Franklin are offering the hard working local educators in the Franklin and Thompson Station area a chance to win free single tooth dental implant, as a way to help teachers during the COVID-19 outbreak.
"What we decided to do is start a Smiles For Teachers program, because of all us have kids in local school systems, and we were just trying to find a way we could help the local community," Thomas Bailey, an oral and maxillofacial surgeon at Southern Oral and Facial Surgery said.
"What we are going to do is give back to the community by providing a dental implant, each provider will provide a dental implant to a teacher who may need one. Nobody has probably under the microscope more than educators right now and I mean we hear about it from a day to day basis they have to work hard at home some people are going back to school so when we started sitting down deciding what kind of program we wanted to do they were the first people that popped to mind.
"We wanted to get the good word out to the teachers and we thought we would do gift bags for everybody that they could put in their break rooms at the schools that would allow us to get to every teacher through a flyer and through their stomachs and coffee," Katie Barton, practice manager at Southern Oral and Facial Surgery said.
Only teachers that are in need of a dental implant who cannot afford the procedure are encouraged to apply online by October 29. Click here to apply.
