Dental clinic at the Lentz Public Health Center closed after positive COVID-19 case

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The dental clinic at the Lentz Public Health Center in Nashville is closed after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
The Metro Public Health Department made the announcement the dental clinic would be temporarily closed until July 6.
"The employee who tested positive with the virus did not have direct contact with clinic patients. There is a glass partition between staff and patients in the reception area and employees are wearing masks. Patients checking in to the dental clinic are asked to maintain a six-foot distance from the glass partition," Metro Public Health Department said in a statement on Thursday.
The confirmed case of COVID-19 was reported on Wednesday to the Metro Public Health Department.
The employees that had close contact with the affected employee have been tested and will remain at home for self quarantine.
Anyone who had scheduled appointments will receive a call from the dental clinic staff.
"Cleaning procedures have been elevated at MPHD since the threat of COVID-19 first surfaced. The Dental Clinic has been deep-cleaned and disinfected, with a continued focus on cleaning and disinfecting high-touch surfaces when the clinic reopens," Metro Public Health Department said in a statement on Thursday.
On July 6, all staff will have their temperatures checked when they enter the building. All visitors will also be screened by the Metro Public Health Department staff.
Any patients who visited the dental clinic in the last week are asked to call 615-340-5601, leave a message and staff member will return the call.
