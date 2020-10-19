NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - On the same day as the final 2020 Presidential Debate, a demonstration is planned at Belmont speaking out against the university.
"Be Better Belmont" plans on packing the area at the corner of Wedgewood and Magnola in order to send a big message to the university.
“We’re demanding transparency in governing the finances of the institution. We’re asking for accountability,” Safara Parrott, Community Outreach Chair for Be Better Belmont, said.
Parrott said she plans on raising her voice for the world to hear because Belmont University and the President, Bob Fisher, has ignored their cries for far too long.
“When they consistently don’t confess their history as an institution, they’re distancing themselves over and over and over again, even though--Bob Fisher himself said that in emails and their visions for their future,” Parrott said.
The demonstration, being organized in partnership with Indivisible Tennessee, wants to raise awareness about what they say is systemic racism by ignoring the cries of Black and Brown communities, both on campus and in Nashville. "Be Better Belmont" also alleges that executives with Core Civic hold positions of power as board members at Belmont and stand to benefit from a Trump Presidency.
Parrott said she also feels it’s not OK for the university to hold a debate after President Donald Trump’s controversial remarks when he was asked to condemn White supremacy after the first Presidential Debate.
“It’s not because Donald Trump doesn’t have a right-- he absolutely has a right to be here--in every legal form," Parrott said. "But what our country stands for and free speech, but for Belmont to welcome him here after saying the things they’ve already stated about systemic racism at the history of their campus, it’s antithetical to what they’ve already said."
News 4 reached out to Belmont University by phone and email. We are waiting on a response.
As the eyes of the world turn to Belmont University and Tennessee, Parrott said now is the time to let their voices boom.
“For people who ask why now? Or state that this is an inappropriate time, I would ask them, when is a good time to stand up for the Black and Brown community,” Parrott said. "When is there a convenient time for you to be able to stand up for things that are right for our community."
Organizers told News 4 that they don’t just want to request any demands, they want to work with Belmont University to hopefully make it, in their eyes, a better place.
The demonstration is planned 4:30-6 p.m. at the intersection of Wedgewood and Magnolia.
