NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Some of the historic buildings on Second Avenue suffered substantial damage after the Christmas Day Bombing. The owners of some of these historic buildings are now requesting demolition permits.

According to city officials, the owners of these buildings have been taking the appropriate steps to preserve certain sections of the building that are still standing.

However, following a new report by their structural engineers, they have decided that seeking a demolition permit is the best course of action.

“For months now, the crews working on these buildings have been removing one brick at a time,” said Second Avenue Project Manager Ron Gobbell. “The owners have been extremely supportive of the efforts to preserve the historic character of Second Avenue, and we have every reason to believe that whatever the outcome they will continue to work with us.”

The demolition request will be reviewed by the Metro Planning Department, Metro Historic Zoning Commission, and Metro Codes.