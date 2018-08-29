Demolition at fairgrounds could begin before expo space is ready

There’s been a lot of promises the last few months that if a new soccer stadium is built at The Fairgrounds Nashville, Nashville’s beloved flea market would continue in a new building.

The News4 I-Team confirmed that buildings at the fairgrounds could be torn down right away if a package of stadium bills passes Metro Council on Tuesday night.

The actual demolition ordinance before Council doesn’t require the city to wait for new buildings to be constructed before the old buildings are torn down.

Mike Jameson, Metro Council’s attorney, confirmed that although Council expressed "the intention" to have new buildings ready before demolition, "it isn't binding" because that intention is in a "whereas clause" and is "not in the body of the pending ordinance."

Some Council members, like Angie Henderson, hadn’t realized that if council votes yes Tuesday night, they're giving an immediate green light for demolition.

"That is concerning to me," Henderson said. "What you shared with me today was a surprise.”

Council member Mina Johnson said what the News4 I-Team discovered concerns her too.

"I have not seen any plan before the demolition,” Johnson said. "People always say, 'trust but verify.’ The devil is in the detail.

Members of the Metro Fair Board asked Metro Law Director Jon Cooper in July how the transition would work. They were concerned about having new facilities ready before the old buildings are torn down.

Cooper assured them that was the plan.

"Between September and June 30th is when the new conditioned space will be constructed," Cooper told the Fair Board.

That June 30 date is critical - it’s the date on a lease agreement that Metro is signing with the soccer team.

Metro is promising in writing to deliver the fairgrounds site in “pad ready” condition for stadium construction on or before June 30, 2019.

The timeline is ambitious considering Metro would have to first prepare a site for the new Expo center, including building roads and installing utilities, then finalize the design work and put the project out to bid. Once the building is finished, the expo activities could move in, and only then could demolition begin where the old buildings had been.