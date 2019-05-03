NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Democratic leaders are calling on House Speaker Glen Casada to explain whether his staff sent racist text messages.
They held a news conference on Friday saying the public is entitled to know if it really happened, who sent them and who received them.
If it did happen, what action will Casada take about it.
State Rep. Bo Mitchell, D-Nashville, said he’s tired of all the excuses.
“These folks seem to have more technical glitches, it didn’t come through,” said Mitchell. “Either you’re racist or you’re not. Condone or condemn this.”
A news report claimed a staffer sent texts using the N-word and saying “black people are idiots.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.