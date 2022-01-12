NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Tennessee House committee on redistricting voted to approve a Congressional redistricting plan that splits Nashville into three congressional districts.

The proposed map places Davidson County into three districts instead of keeping it as one district.

“I’m as blown away and upset by this new gerrymandered congressional map as anyone, but no one will be surprised,” state Rep. John Ray Clemmons said in a comment on social media.

“Rigging a map by dividing a community like Nashville will deny Davidson County voters a congressional representative who is solely focused on local issues and it also denies suburban and rural counties an elected official who is focused on their community’s concerns,” state Sen. Heidi Campbell, chairwoman of the Davidson County delegation, said in a news release. “By carving up Nashville, Republicans will dilute the voting power of minority groups in Middle Tennessee. Federal law and the U.S. Supreme Court have said consistently that district maps should preserve the voting strength of minority groups. It’s a good policy, but I’s also a more accurate reflection of the families in our state.”

Tennessee Congressional Redistricting plans Map approved by the House Redistricting Committee for congressional redistricting.

Campbell said the new maps would put East Nashville in a district that would include Fentress and Scott counties on the Cumberland Plateau.

Tennessee Democrat Party Chairman Hendrell Remus is threatening legal action against the plans, which also include eliminating three House districts in Shelby County and splitting La Vergne in Rutherford County into two districts.

“Tennessee Republicans have split up Nashville’s Congressional District, denying an entire community of shared interests a voice at the national level. They are rigging the system for their own power and gain – we’ll see you in court,” Remus said in a statement posted on Twitter.

“They also eliminated three districts from Shelby County, moving the number of seats minority voters can influence from 12 to 9, and they chopped the city of La Vergne in two, robbing one of the few majority-minority communities in Tennessee of its representation. That’s just the tip of the iceberg. It’s obvious that Tennessee Republicans have racially gerrymandered our state. With their proposed maps, 1 in 4 Tennessee voters will be discriminated against. This is unconstitutional. We’re preparing to sue.”

The proposed congressional redistricting map also split Williamson and Wilson counties into two districts.

“The Republican congressional map is shameless gerrymandering at its worst,” state Sen. Jeff Yarbro said in a statement on social media. “It’s a blatant effort to distort the will of Tennessee voters.”

The proposed redistricting plan moves forward to the House Public Service Subcommittee meeting on Wednesday at 2 p.m. and will be considered next Tuesday by the Senate Judiciary Committee.

