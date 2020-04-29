Democrats push for protections for workers who are fearful to return to work

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Some Democratic lawmakers discussed their concerns about reopening Tennessee too soon after the COVID-19 pandemic and wanted to make sure workers have financial protection if their constituents don't feel safe returning to work even if their business is open.
Gov. Bill Lee announced a plan last week to start reopening the state with restaurants opening to customers on Monday, retail stores on Wednesday and salons next Wednesday.
“We keep thinking they are going to do what’s in the best interest of the health and safety of Tennesseans, and they prove us wrong,” State Rep. Bo Mitchell, (D-50), said.
The Tennessee House Democratic Caucus said it is the state’s responsibility to reopen safely and provide guidance throughout the process.
“We would argue as a Democratic Caucus that people should not have to chose between their health and well being to return to the workplace,” State Rep. John Ray Clemmons,(D-55), said.
Mitchell said he wants to see what medical professionals think of the governor’s proposal.
Clemmons argued that the current administration has had a “transparency issue” in the past, but now, they have a “clarity issue.”
“Now the governor wants to move forward and reopen the state prematurely without taking the appropriate steps necessary to ensure the safety of Tennessee citizens,” Clemmons said. “And he certainly not done that with any clarity. Tennessee citizens need to know what their rights are.”
Clemmons said he and his colleagues have field “100s of calls” from their constituents about not getting their unemployment, not had questions answered, or received assistance.
“If they are going to stay home, seeking to protect their health, they should continue to receive their unemployment benefits,” Clemmons said.
Clemmons added it is in the state’s right to allow those on unemployment to continue to receive unemployment, if they are fearful to go back to work.
Democratic leaders said there are some small business owners also worried that if they do not reopen for health reasons, they will lose their assistance.
NEWS4 reach out to the governor's office for a comment on the statements made by the House Democratic Caucus.
