BELLEVUE, TN (WSMV) - A Democratic lawmaker is hitting back at a GOP YouTube video, showing him removing political signs off Newsome Station Road.
Bo Mitchell who represents Tennessee's 50th district, says three Marsha Blackburn signs and another for his opponent Republican Judd Cowan, were on the property illegally. Mitchell says he was asked to remove them by the property owner.
But, an unanswered question remains, why was a trail camera poised on the signs?
A video was shown on the GOP YouTube page, showing Bo Mitchell removing three Marsha Blackburn signs, and a Judd Cowan sign. The man whose family owns the property Gerard Stranch, is the General Counsel for the Tennessee Democratic Party.
"All of this land is owned by Branstetter Legacy Partners," said Stranch.
Stranch says he asked Mitchell to take the signs down from his property.
"I pulled in, I removed the signs that were over here, I picked them up and lying them here on the shoulder of the road, the next thing I know, they are saying I've stolen the signs," said Mitchell.
All of this was caught on a trail camera, pointed at the signs. In an email to the Tennessee GOP, Stranch says the allegations against Mitchell amounts to defamation, and the trail camera was on private property.
"They went even deeper onto the property, after they had notice it was our property, and they put the camera on there, to either set me or Bo up, to show us removing the signs," said Stranch.
The Tennessee Republican party chair, Michael Sullivan says, the signs were on a right of way.
"Certainly would not want to trample on anyone's private property by an means, however, when yu check the Nashville Property Assessors website, where the signs were placed were ot on his property," said Sullivan.
As far as the trail cam is concerned
"Some folks in Bellevue were concerned abut the number of signs disappearing, they set up some of these cameras, not us, and sent us the footage," said Sullivan.
Bo Mitchell maintains, he did nothing wrong.
"You work hard to keep a good name, and then people just lie," said Mitchell.
