A staffer that assisted in financial payments from the Democratic Caucus has resigned after being accused of writing an unknown number of checks to himself and cashing them.
Rep. Karen Camper, D-Memphis, confirmed to the News4 I-Team that her longtime staffer, Derrick Tibbs, resigned on Monday morning.
"He just called me and said, 'Representative Camper, I just think it's best that I resign. And just make restitution because you know I put you in a bad situation,'" Camper said.
Camper said Rep. Mike Stewart, D-Nashville, alerted her late last week with questions about checks that had been written to Tibbs.
Two signatures are requested on such checks: one from a lawmaker, the other from Tibbs.
Camper said Stewart indicated his signature was on a check, payable to Tibbs, but that Stewart had not actually signed it.
The News4 I-Team called two different numbers for Tibbs but has yet to hear from him.
Camper said it is unclear how many checks were written and for what amount.
This is an unfolding story, and the News4 I-Team will continue bring new information throughout the day.
