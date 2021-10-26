NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Taking covid-19 tests have become the norm for all of us. The access to take home tests is helping, but there is such a high demand for them. Some the symptoms between the flu and covid are so similar, experts say tests will be used frequently as we enter flu season.
The Biden administration has promised that 200-million rapid at home tests per month will be made available at the end of the year. “You can get a Zoom call with a Vault practitioner seven days a week. Spit in front of that practitioner, close that tube up, and put in a UPS envelope and have those results the next day. It's a really fast test, it's accurate, it's 98 percent accurate and you know you're going to get the answer you need to be able to get back to work or school,” Jason Feldman, CEO of Vault Health said.
Stores like Walgreens have put a limit to how many at-home tests you may purchase.
