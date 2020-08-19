The skill sets being learned are the same this year for 4th grade student Gilbert Williamson, but the way he is learning them is not.
"It's different these days because, like, we can't really see each other in person anymore," said Williamson.
Williamson is one of three siblings.
Their parents both work full time.
Worried that Gilbert wouldn't get a quality education while learning virtually, his parents opted for a private tutor.
"And it's good cause when the tutors come in, it's all hands on deck and he's engaged in a very different way than when he's engaged on a screen," said Williamson's mom Lisa Smith.
Those tutors are busier than ever before.
The owner of Thrive Tutoring, Katy Schmitt says her business has seen exponential growth.
"Two working parents, you can't manage your children's zoom calls at the same time as your own zoom calls, you know, it's very difficult to manage that so they're looking for additional support," said Schmitt.
It is pricy.
Private tutoring costs anywhere from $60 to $90 an hour.
It's one of the reasons, Schmitt started offering virtual learning pods
where up to five students can share a tutor each paying $16 an hour.
"Really optimizing the online experience, making sure they're logged in, they know the expectations, they have someone to answer questions and walk through all the class work with them to make sure its getting accomplished," said Schmitt.
Schmitt has seen some cases where parents who can afford it are covering the costs for those who cant and starting in 2021 she hopes to start providing free and reduced cost tutoring for those who cant afford to pay.
"Because I know every student deserves access to this private support. The one on one personalized learning, it matters," said Schmitt.
The YMCA is offering free, all day learning centers where caretakers supervise students throughout their virtual school days.
There are eight centers in Nashville and there are still spots available.
