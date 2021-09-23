NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - At the start of the pandemic counselors and therapists saw a decrease in patients but it didn’t take long for the trend to reverse. Therapists and especially child therapists are now in high demand. “There were people who were just afraid to get out, but what we suspect was the bigger reason was just financial stress,” Dr. Justin Briggs, President, The Briggs Institute Incorporated said.
For some kids, it's the actual virus. “They hear words like ‘pandemic’ and ‘death’ and ‘illness’ and ‘what's going to happen to mommy or daddy?’ what’s going to happen to me,” Dr. Briggs said.
But Dr. Briggs says for most, it’s the social isolation and the lack of good education. “Its not really developmentally appropriate to stick elementary school age kids and younger in front of a screen and ask them to engage and learn
The consequences can be serious but the good news is that while demand for therapy is high, experts say help is available. “There's 100 people a day moving to Nashville. There are several really strong graduate programs who are graduating new therapists every year, and you can find a therapist in Nashville,” Dr. Briggs said.
Psychology Today is a good resource where you can search for a registered therapist.
