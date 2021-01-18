The world watched as rioters overtook the US capitol with relative ease.
"It makes us all sit back and think, 'my goodness, these are people who are responsible for protecting some of the most important things in our country, but yet it looks like they were unprepared. How could that happen," said Ken Thomas, the Chairman and CEO of Archangel Protective Services in Nashville.
That reaction is now turning into action with many in the Midstate either ramping up security for the week or hiring security for the first time.
"For example, I've heard about some churches who have increased their posture during this week," said Thomas.
Thomas said the biggest benefit to having armed guards is preventing crimes.
"You do that by making sure that you have a posture around you that says, 'you probably want to go find some other place and you don't want to attack these people because they are prepared,'" said Thomas.
As for the problem: there aren't enough officers to meet the demand.
"We still are looking at somewhere around a 10% shortage of officers compared to what we actually need to be able to do the job," said Thomas.
This, as every state in the country is being told to plan for possible threats.
The key word is "possible."
Sunday, there was a planned protest in front of the state capitol.
Police and news crews were ready and waiting, but the protesters never showed.
"We'd much rather be prepared and deal with nothing instead of the other way around," said Thomas.
Experts said one of the best things you can do to stay safe is get to know your neighbors, communicate with them and look out for one another.
Experts also said, if you see something that looks out of place or unusual, get yourself to a safe place and then call police.
