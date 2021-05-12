NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The need for more hotel rooms in Nashville increases as the city enters the transition phase of welcoming more tourists back to Music City.

Since 2019, more than 20 hotels in Davidson County have been under construction. Even during the pandemic, more than a dozen opened to the public, and even more, are on the way.

This Friday, The Gallatin Hotel opens in East Nashville. The former church turned hotel will the newest addition to Gallatin Pike.

“I can’t believe that this area has grown so fast,” Manny Hernandez, who has been working on the Gallatin Hotel for the last several months, said. “East Nashville, a few years ago, wasn’t like this. It’s safe now.”

This week, developers announced that another luxury hotel is coming downtown. The Ritz Carlton will be the anchor of a new development at the roundabout on Korean Veterans and 8th.

+2 Developer to build Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Nashville A developer has announced plans to build a $540 million full-service Ritz-Carlton Hotel, for sale condominiums, rental apartments and a signature restaurant in downtown Nashville, according to a news release.

Now that people are getting back out and traveling, more people are staying in hotels in Nashville. But because of the influx in tourists, some have had difficulty finding available rooms at a reasonable price.

“It was really difficult because the rooms are getting booked quicker. And before, given a year ago how it was, it was a bit difficult,” Madeline Agosteo, who is visiting Nashville for the first time from Florida, said.

However, others, such as Lisa Sunday, visiting from New Jersey, had no problem at all.

“It wasn’t difficult at all. You just go online and book your hotel, and they had plenty of rooms,” Sunday said. “The hotel is great— nice and quiet and clean. Price is great.”

According to the Nashville Convention and Visitor’s Corporation, more than 15 hotels are in development and final planning stages in Davison County within the next three years.