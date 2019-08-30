NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Crews have finished laying the ice at the new Ford Ice Center in Bellevue. This is the sixth ice skating rink in Nashville, and may not be the last.
After several good years from the Nashville Predators, including a few runs for the Stanley Cup, the demand for more ice in Nashville has increased dramatically. This is thanks to so many people wanting to learn how to figure skate and play hockey.
The new Ford Ice Center in Bellevue was proposed a while back, and with such a central location for West Nashville and Williamson County, it was the perfect addition to the Antioch location.
"With the amount of people playing hockey, the demand that we have for ice is huge," says Danny Butler, General Manager of the Ford Ice Centers. "You know so many facilities take their ice out in the summer. We're probably busier in the summer than we are in the regular season. So its really important for us to have ice and the demand is there."
The demand from kids and adults wanting to get into the hockey scene has increased over the years, so much so, that the new rink is already filling up before the ice has even frozen. "Even with opening this facility, we'll be at pretty much capacity the day that we open," says Butler. "So we'll open up at 5:30 in the morning and close at about midnight every night."
The new Ford Ice Center in Bellevue is scheduled to open to the public this fall in the One Bellevue Place shopping center. The Nashville Predators will even use the facility as a practice rink about 6-10 times a year.
For more information on the Ford Ice Center's schedules, free skating programs and adult hockey leagues, click here.
