NASHVILLE, Tn. (WSMV) - The more contagious Delta variant of COVID-19 is increasing, now making up more than 80 percent of new coronavirus cases nationwide, according to new data from the CDC.
Metro Public Health says the same trend can be said for Nashville.
"More than likely in Nashville if you have COVID, it's more than likely the Delta variant," Brian Todd of Metro Public Health said.
News 4 tried to ask Nashville Mayor John Cooper if his office is considering a return to mask mandates and social distancing rules. He responded, saying Nashville's primary tool to combat COVID, is the vaccine.
"We should all be concerned of course, and we'll always have COVID with us, but get vaccinated," Mayor Cooper said. "We have the tool."
Health experts say the Delta variant can spread quickly and its symptoms vary person to person. Metro Public Health warns the people susceptible to the new Delta variant are people who haven't been vaccinated.
"What we are learning is that it is becoming more contagious, easier to pass from person to person," Todd said. "The thing that blocks it, the thing that protects folks from that variant is to get vaccinated."
