NASHVILLE, TN WSMV) - Country music star Garth Brooks is expected to break a Nissan Stadium attendance record Saturday night as Nashville continues to race through big events.

More than 70,000 fans are expected to pack the seats to see the Country Music Hall of Famer.

Luke Bryan performed at Bridgestone Arena Friday night and the 20th Annual Music City Brewer's Festival is Saturday night.

The events happen as new COVID-19 cases spike across Middle Tennessee as a result of the highly contagious Delta variant. The CDC released new guidance this week, recommending masks indoors.

While Nissan Stadium is an outdoor venue, Brooks on Friday encouraged people to no sit in the stands in fear and do what they feel is best for them.

"If you see somebody in a mask don't look odd at them. If you're seeing somebody not wearing a mask don't look odd at them," Brooks said. "We're all coming out of this at our own speed."

Bridgestone offers COVID vaccines at pop-up site before sell-out concert Friday was the first sell-out crowd of the year at Bridgestone Arena for the Luke Bryan concert. Bryan performs after the arena announced they will follow CDC guidelines recommending people wear masks indoors.

While Nashville leaders have said there are no plans to mandate any COVID related rules, the responsibility lies with the citizens to do what health leaders recommend will slow the spread of the virus - getting vaccinated and wearing a mask around others.

"All you can do is all you can do," Brooks said. "I"m vaccinated. I would suggest you be but until we make it the law, that's your choice."

Brooks, who has lived in Nashville for more than 30 years, dreamed of doing a stadium tour since he was a young musician. Saturday night, he says, will be an honor bringing people together for a Garth Brooks-kind of party.

"Why this is different from anywhere is because the people in those seats, I know a lot of them are going to be people I live right next door to."

Tickets are still available on Ticketmaster.com