NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Delta COVID-19 variant is now impacting children and young adults more. Both age groups were not hit as hard with the first strains of COVID-19.

“We will see more patients, largely young adults, but it will go down into and make some children sick,” Dr. William Schaffner, infectious disease specialist at Vanderbilt University Medical Center said.

Seven children are in the ICU in Mississippi, two of those children are on ventilators.

“I am very disturbed that we are not intensely vaccinating not only the adults but children age 12 and older,” Dr. Schaffner said.

According to the state health department’s website, 2.1% of children ages 12 to 15 are vaccinated. 4.4% that are between the ages of 16 and 20-years-old have their vaccine.

The Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt said as of right now, no children are currently in the ICU with the Delta variant.

School begins in August for most children in the state.

News 4 asked Dr. Schaffner children will start to be admitted to our hospitals because of this variant and school starting soon.

“I’m worried. I don’t want to predict that because I would that we could get into a much better place to prevent so many children from having to be hospitalized. Whether you’re a teacher, the school bus driver, the custodian, the people who work in the cafeteria, they should all be vaccinated by now. Second, if we could vaccinate all the children older than 12 that would be wonderful.”