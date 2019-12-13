MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - An Amazon delivery driver was spotted dancing after a sweet surprise was left out on a Murfreesboro family's doorstep.
“I thought what better way than to give a little bit of thank you and spread a little bit of joy this Christmas season than to set out this little treat box for the delivery workers," said Sarah Barnes.
Barnes said she was inspired to leave out the snacks after she saw a friend do something similar.
She said she also wanted to give back to those delivering items something to smile about.
"All of my Christmas shopping was done online and so I knew that the delivery workers were going to be working extra and coming to my house more than usual so I just wanted to put out a little something to let them know they that they’re appreciated.”
She said she and her family enjoyed watching the delivery driver's reaction to the snacks.
“I love to dance and so his little dance, I was like this is amazing! This is why I did this. This could not be more perfect.”
Barnes said she hopes this inspires more people to do something for others.
“I just knew I had to share it and let people know this is what you can do for someone’s day with something so small. Be kind and spread joy this season."
