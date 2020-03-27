NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- When Kyle Hershman got his coronavirus test, he was told the results would be available in three days.
That was five days ago.
“It’s like a dark cloud over you,” Hershman said.
Hershman is the latest person with coronavirus symptoms to tell News4 Investigates that they are waiting more than five days for test results.
While the private labs running the tests are reporting to states how many cases they’ve completed, they are not reporting how many are pending.
It means the daily announcement of coronavirus cases by city and state officials do not take into account the untold number who have symptoms, took the tests and don’t have a confirmation
“Sounds like they’ve tested a lot of people – but if you don’t have the results – and making decisions based on results you don’t have – that’s absolutely terrifying,” Hershman said.
News4 Investigates put the question to Dr. Alex Jahangir, chair of the metro coronavirus task force.
“If we have such a backlog of people waiting to get test results, how we do know that the numbers that are provided to the public are an actual representation of the cases in the city?” asked News4 Investigates.
“I think you’re right. I’ve been saying for days, we’re not on the downturn here. I understand that the concern that we don’t have a full understanding of the scope of this in our city. It’s more of a reason to do the social distancing, the stay at home order,” said Jahangir.
News4 investigates reached a representative for one of the labs, Quest Diagnostics, by phone to ask if the company is going to be able to speed up the test result process.
The spokeswoman confirmed that on average, they are providing test results between four and five days.
The spokeswoman could not comment on what’s preventing a quicker return on the test results or how it can be improved.
