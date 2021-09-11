THP K9 arrest

Tennessee Highway Patrol Trooper Adam Cothron and K9 Draco helped catch an aggravated kidnapping suspect in DeKalb County.

 Tennessee Highway Patrol

SMITHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Lebanon man was arrested by the Tennessee Highway Patrol on a charge of aggravated kidnapping, according to the THP.

Trooper Adam Cothron and K9 Draco were assisting DeKalb County authorities searching for Tyler Fowler, 26, of Lebanon, TN. Fowler was reportedly armed and dangerous.

Draco found Fowler hiding and covered by vegetation. Fowler refused to comply with Cothron’s commands. Draco was then deployed, and Fowler surrendered.

Fowler had been wanted in DeKalb County for aggravated kidnapping. According to Mobile Patrol, Fowler has also been charged with statutory rape and evading arrest.

 

