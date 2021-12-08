SMITHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - People in Smithville and beyond are remembering a young U.S. Marine who was killed on Monday morning.
Lance Cpt. Alberto Lucio was killed Monday morning while helping a couple in an SUV that had stopped in a lane of traffic on Interstate 5 in California.
Lucio went to DeKalb County High School where he was honored with a moment of silence. The school’s assistant principal said Lucio’s picture will be added to the DeKalb County High School Honor Wall. His name is already listed on the school’s Military Alumni Wall.
“He graduated. He immediately enlisted into the Marines,” DeKalb County High School Assistant Principal Jenny Norris said. “Alberto was a very kind and humble student. His father is a pastor in our community so you could see that in his life.”
Around 3:20 Monday morning, the 20-year-old was hit by a truck while helping people involved in a crash along I-5 in Oceanside, CA. He died at the scene near Camp Pendleton where he worked as a military policeman.
“I absolutely could not believe that a really close friend of mine had just passed away like that, passed away helping people,” PFC Scott Vivien said.
Vivien said he was just with Lucio a couple of days before he passed. They met at Camp Pendleton.
“I’m going to miss him. I consider him a brother of mine. He’s not like a typical dude that you would just meet out in the Marine Corps. He had a really big heart. He was really understanding. He was a great friend.”
Vivien said Lucio was dedicated to helping others.
Lucio’s military awards include the National Defense Service Medal and the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.