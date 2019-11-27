SMITHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Smithville man has been arrested on an arson charge in related to a 2016 fire after a grand jury indictment last week, according to a news release.
Fire investigators responded to the fire scene on Old Bildad Road on July 2, 2016. During the course of the investigation, it was determined the cause of the fire was arson. Authorities identified Zachary Walker, 24, as the suspect.
After the investigation by Tennessee Bureau of Investigation special agents and fire investigators with the Department of Commerce and Insurance, the DeKalb County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Walker with one count of arson. Walker was arrested on Tuesday. He was released after posting a $30,000 bond.
