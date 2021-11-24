LIBERTY, TN (WSMV) - Multiple agencies were able to find a missing hunter Tuesday night in rural DeKalb County.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office was notified that a 49-year-old man had disappeared around 2:30 p.m. in the Wildlife Lane area when his sister contacted authorities. She told authorities that he and a friend had been hunting for raccoons on Monday night. The man had a medical condition that caused him to go back to the vehicle. When their dogs picked up the scent of an animal, the man’s hunting partner went in pursuit. The man tried to reunite with his hunting partner and became lost. The friend tried to contact him but was unsuccessful. He eventually notified the man’s sister, who then contacted authorities.

DeKalb County missing hunter search Rescue personnel work to find a hunter who was reported missing in a rural area of DeKalb County.

Rescue personnel found the man located on a steep hillside. Rescuers retrieved him from the area using a stokes basket, a wire basket conforming in the shape of the human body into which an injured, sick or disabled person can be safely strapped. Personnel then placed him on an ATV.

The man was expected to be taken via helicopter to an area hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Agencies responding to the rescue scene included the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, DeKalb County Rescue Squad, DeKalb County Fire Department, DeKalb County Emergency Medical Services, Rutherford County Fire Rescue Special Operations Team, Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, Cannon County Rescue Squad and Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

Rutherford County Fire Rescue’s drones, in collaboration with volunteers from Stormpoint Emergency Response were instrumental in the discovery of the missing man along with K9s from both Rutherford County Fire Rescue and the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office. The Tennessee Highway Patrol helicopter was also deployed to help in the search efforts.

“We are incredibly thankful that the gentleman was found and his injuries seem to be relatively minor given the circumstances,” Rutherford County Fire Rescue Capt. John Ingle said in a news release.

DeKalb County Sheriff Patrick Ray praised the success of finding the missing man to teamwork from local and mutual aid partners.

“We are elated to have found the patient safe and in good shape and are grateful to all of the agencies who took part in this rescue,” Ray said in a news release.