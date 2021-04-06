DOWELLTOWN, TN (WSMV) - A DeKalb County High School senior died in a car crash on the way to school on Monday morning.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol said Cassie Maxwell, 18, of Alexandria, TN, died when the Hyundai Elantra car she was driving crossed through a dedicated turn lane in a curve and crashed into a Nissan Rogue that was traveling eastbound on U.S. Highway 70 between Liberty and Dowelltown.
“DeKalb County High School mourns the loss of senior student Cassie Maxwell. Cassie was an excellent student, a faithful friend, and a wonderful person to know. She brought joy to all those around her,” the high school said in a social media post on Monday. “We pray for peace and comfort for Cassie’s family, her friends, and all those at DCHS who were blessed to have known her. We will never forget you Cassie Maxwell, DCHS Class of 2021.”
Carly Newby, 24, of Rock Island, TN, was injured in the crash.
