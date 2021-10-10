ALEXANDRIA, TN (WSMV) - Two workers were injured when a scissor lift collapsed at a job site, according to the Alexandria Fire Department.
The scissor lift collapsed at a commercial building under construction. Two men were in the scissor lift at height when it toppled over.
The Alexandria Fire Department said both men had severe injuries and were flown by helicopter to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
