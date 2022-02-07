SMITHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department is actively searching for a man who has been missing for almost two months.

Law enforcement searched Saturday on the ground and in the air for 29-year-old Matthew Braswell. The sheriff’s office said Braswell has not been seen since he fled from a crash on Ponder Road on Dec. 17.

The sheriff’s office said Braswell was spotted by a neighbor going through a mailbox on Ponder Road on Dec. 17. After the neighbor went to confront Braswell and 26-year-old Danny Phillips, the sheriff’s office said they drove off in a 2006 Chevy Tahoe that “went out of control and struck several trees at the edge of the road.”

The sheriff’s office said Braswell and Phillips “bailed out of the truck and fled into the woods.” Deputies captured Phillips, but Braswell’s girlfriend claims she has not heard from him. EMS took Phillips to Ascension Saint Thomas DeKalb Hospital and later taken to Vanderbilt Medical Center after the crash, the sheriff’s office said.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol helicopter and a K-9 unit searched the area on Dec. 20, but they have not located Braswell. About a half mile from the crash, authorities located his white and gray jacket.

None of Braswell’s family have spoken with him, so authorities entered him into the National Crime Information Center as a missing person.

Local and state authorities searched the area on Ponder Road again on Saturday.

“The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department along with other agencies searched on foot for Braswell along with 12 K-9 cadaver/tracking dogs and drones, but we still didn’t find anything,” Sheriff Patrick Ray said in statement on Saturday.

Braswell stands six feet tall and weighs 150 pounds with brown hair and eyes. He is described as having facial tattoos with a money sign “$” over his right eye and the name “Kim” over his left eye. Braswell also has a mustache/goatee.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Braswell, please call the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department at 615-597-4935 extension 205 or ask for Detective Mason Merriman. Anyone can also call the DeKalb County Crime Line at 615-464-6400 with any information.