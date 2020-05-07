WOODBURY, TN (WSMV) - A man was arrested after shooting at deputies during a pursuit Wednesday morning in Woodbury.
TBI says 26-year-old David Hutchins fled from deputies with the Cannon County Sheriff's Office after they tried to pull him over.
As Hutchins was fleeing the scene, he allegedly fired a handgun at deputies, who then returned fire after the pursuit continued into DeKalb County.
According to officials, deputies arrested Hutchins without injury.
Hutchins is facing two counts of aggravated assault on an officer and one count of possession of a weapon. He was booked into the Cannon County Jail on $60,000 bond.
