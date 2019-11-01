DeKALB COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - A man has been charged with second degree murder in the shooting death of his stepson on Halloween night.
According to DeKalb County Sheriff Patrick Ray, 50-year-old Albert Wayne Fisher Jr. is being held on $500,000 bond and will make a court appearance on November 7.
Investigators say a call came in around 6:01 p.m. Thursday that 37-year-old Tyler Durden had been shot at his mother and stepfather's home on Eckles Heights Road in Liberty. An off-duty detective was present at a public event close to the address of the shooting. Fisher was taken into custody before other deputies arrived to the scene.
Durden reportedly came to the door and during an encounter was shot by Fisher. Durden was taken to St. Thomas DeKalb Hospital and later taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville where he died from his injuries.
Officials are not sure of a motive at this time and the investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.