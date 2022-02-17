NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The prosecution and defense have rested their case in the trial of Ashley Kroese in connection with the death of Brentwood police officer Destin Legieza.
Police charged Kroese with vehicular homicide in Legieza's death. Police said a blood alcohol test showed she was over twice the legal limit. In addition, police said Kroese was driving on the wrong side of the road without her headlights on.
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Nashville Crime Lab official, Jaqueya Ogilvie, testified that the blood taken from Kroese showed that her blood alcohol level was at a .166, more than twice the legal limit.
In response to these statements, the state rebutted, saying it was just a hypothetical and there's no telling how many drinks Kroese had that night.
News4 reporters at the trial said the question is how will the jury believe Kroese was intoxicated.
The jury was released for the day as the judge gave lawyers a chance to form closing arguments overnight.
