Why would someone accused of murder ever give a jailhouse confession?
Defense attorney David Raybin said jailhouse confessions don’t happen often, but occasionally, in an attempt to brag and look tough, suspects will do it.
“The circumstances of how this so-called jailhouse confession was made, where did other people overhear that. Quite frankly that is contrary to common sense that you’re going to confess to another person in jail with you, but occasionally is does happen. People brag or they just talk about it. I don’t know if they lose sense of who they’re talking to or thinks the person isn’t going to speak,” said Raybin.
On Tuesday, one of Christopher McLawhorn’s cellmates testified that McLawhorn admitted to killing Tiffany Ferguson inside her condo off Wedgewood Avenue.
Raybin said a “snitch” may provide some information the prosecution didn’t already have. However the defense is going to do everything in their power to discredit him and, most of the time, it’s not hard to do.
“A jailhouse snitch is probably the worst kind of witness you would ever want to put on because the issue is the person’s credibility,” said Raybin. “What kind of deal are they getting? Did they just make all of this up? That kind of testimony is traditionally suspect.”
The trial is expected to last until Thursday.
