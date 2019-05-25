DEFEATED, TN (WSMV) - The day-use area beach at the Defeated Creek Recreation area has been closed due to high levels of bacteria in the water, according to the US Army Corps of Engineers.
The Corps said the bacteria exceeded Tennessee Health Department standards.
The campground, boat launching area and picnic sites are still open.
Alternate locations on Cordell Hull Lake closest do Defeated with beaches open to the public include:
- Wartrace Recreation Area, 3711 Gladdice Hwy, Gainesboro, TN 38562
- Roaring River Park, 10417 Dodson Branch Hwy, Gainesboro, TN 38562
- Floating Mill on Center Hill Lake, 430 Floating Mill Rd., Silver Point, TN, 38582
These locations honor the same passes and have the same fees.
